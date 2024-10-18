Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder Cops record statement of NCP leaders security personnel

Baba Siddique murder: Cops record statement of NCP leader's security personnel

Updated on: 18 October,2024 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

NCP leader Baba Siddique was assassinated on October 12 outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's party office

Baba Siddique. File pic

Mumbai Crime Branch is recording detailed statements of the security personnel assigned to late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was assassinated last week. The move came after his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, during a recent meeting with the top officials questioned why statements of the former Maharashtra minister's security personnel were not recorded. 


Zeeshan, in conversation with the cops, also questioned why the guards failed to respond when Baba Siddique was shot dead in front of them. 


Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader killed outside son's party office


NCP leader Baba Siddique was assassinated on October 12 outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's party office in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar area. He was hit by two bullets in the chest and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. 

This is breaking news; further details awaited

