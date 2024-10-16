Practised how to handle the firearms at a rented house in Kurla

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, one of the key conspirators in the Baba Siddique murder case, as they suspect he may attempt to flee to Nepal. Officials have provided his photographs at the Nepal border, but there are currently no details on Lonkar’s whereabouts.

According to the officers, Lonkar was active until October 9, three days before the murder. His profile was used by the Bishnoi gang to claim responsibility for Siddique’s murder. Lonkar’s brother, Pravin Lonkar, has already been arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly providing financial support.

Shooters used YouTube videos

The shooters involved in the killing of NCP politician Baba Siddique learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area of Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar area, prima facie by three shooters. Police have so far arrested four persons, including Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, both alleged shooters, Harishkumar Balakram Nisad, 23, and “co-conspirator” Pravin Lonkar, who hails from Pune. Nisad and Kashyap belong to the same village as the wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam.

The interrogation of the accused in custody disclosed that Gautam learnt to handle guns during the celebratory firings at weddings in UP, a crime branch official said Gautam was hired as the “main shooter” as he knew how to operate guns, the official said citing the interrogation of Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap.