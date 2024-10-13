Police sources tell mid-day the accused were given supari to eliminate Zeeshan as well, based on locations they surveyed; Bandra East MLA had left his office minutes before father was gunned down

The killers of Baba Siddique were in Mumbai for over a month, surveying locations associated with Siddique and his son, Zeeshan, before carrying out the shooting at Bandra’s Kherwadi on Saturday evening. Sources said the shooters were instructed to target both Zeeshan and his father. However, on the day of the incident, Zeeshan, who represents the Bandra East Assembly seat, left his Kherwadi office just minutes before his father arrived from a garba event nearby.

Before opening fire on Siddique, the attackers allegedly used tear gas, causing confusion. As a result, no one saw the exact sequence of events, but gunshots were heard, and moments later, Siddique was found lying on the ground covered in blood. The cops also suspect insiders provided information about Siddique.

The police have apprehended two accused, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana, who has a criminal record, and a UP native who claims he is a minor. The third accused, Shivkumar Gautam, managed to flee. Officials stated that they had been tracking him since Saturday night, and by Sunday morning, he was traced to Panvel. Multiple teams have been deployed to various states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, to intercept him.

Third arrest

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch, on Sunday, arrested one Pravin Lonkar, 28, who along with his brother Shubham are believed to be co-conspirators in the case. Shubham is accused of sharing a Facebook post claiming that Bishnoi was behind Siddique’s murder, which he later deleted. Pravin was arrested in Pune, while his brother is absconding. Shubham had been arrested earlier this year by the Akola police under the Arms Act.

Pravin owned a dairy shop in Pune near a scrap dealer’s shop, where the alleged minor accused and the absconding accused, Gautam, worked. Police have cleared the scrap dealer of any involvement, stating that he only provided jobs to Gautam and the ‘minor’, as they are from the same village.

Day-to-day activities

According to officials, the trio was living in Kurla, paying Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 a month in rent. They reportedly travelled daily to Bandra, mostly using autorickshaws, to survey locations associated with Baba Siddique and Zeeshan, including their residence, offices and venues of events they attended. “We are not sure if they attempted to eliminate one or both of them prior to this incident. Compared to other possible locations, the spot [at Kherwadi] was favourable for shooting,” an officer stated.

On Saturday, both Siddique and his son were at the same location, and the accused were aware of this. Sources also suspect that an insider may have been passing information about Siddique and Zeeshan, enabling the shooters to arrive at the location at the right time and open fire between 9 pm and 9.15 pm.

Revealing why they believe Zeeshan may have also been a target, sources said Siddique’s visit to the office that day was not part of his regular routine. After he reached the office, he inquired about Zeeshan’s whereabouts and was told that he had left a few minutes earlier for some work. As Siddique approached his car, Gautam fired six rounds from a 9-mm pistol before fleeing. Sources said the other two accused did not fire any shots but were armed with pistols. The Crime Branch also mentioned that the accused were carrying chilli powder spray, though it was not used, and has not yet been recovered.

“We are verifying every aspect of the case. As of now we cannot say anything, the shooters having criminal records and all of them having pistols indicates that they had other targets as well,” an officer said.

Bishnoi gang angle

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose members fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year, is suspected to be behind the killing of the former Congress MLA and senior political leader of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Officials have confirmed that they discovered links suggesting the arrested accused are members of the gang. They are also investigating the possibility that an SRA dispute and business rivalry may have also been a motive.

Shubham’s social media post claimed that the Bishnoi gang was responsible for the murder, which was carried out due to Salman Khan’s association with Siddique. The post read, “We never wanted this but today we are closing the chapter of Baba Siddique as he was under the MCOCA Act along with Dawood Ibrahim. The reason behind his death is Anuj Thapan [an accused in the Salman Khan firing case who died in police custody earlier this year] and the connection between Dawood, Bollywood and politicians. We don’t have a problem with anyone but if anyone helps Dawood and Salman Khan, we will react. We never started this war.”

PoliceSpeak

Datta Nalawade, DCP, Crime Branch, said, “We are verifying the social media post and cannot comment on anything. We are investigating the Bishnoi, SRA dispute and business rivalry angles.”

The police have also said that Siddique had not complained about threats and his security was not enhanced. “He had the protection of the Mumbai police, which includes three constables, one at a time, for eight hours,” said Nalawade.

9 pm to 9.15 pm

Window within which rounds were fired

‘Baba loved to feed others’

Asif Bhamla, politician and environmentalist

For this to happen to someone who had done so much for the people day and night is shocking. I have known Baba Siddique for the past 38 years. He was a foodie who loved to feed people, too.

He was Sunil Dutt’s protégé and when I was in the NSUI in my second year of college (both of us were part of the Congress party then) at my college, Baba was president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. Also, Mr Dutt introduced Baba to Bollywood.

Shah Rukh came later as he was a Delhi boy. There was Baba, Salman and Sanju too—we were all Bandra boys, and, like a close-knit family, all there for each other. Salman would cycle to our evening meeting spot, an ice cream parlour called Yankee Doodle.

I started my Navratri event in college and Baba would always be there as its main face. He always used to have grand, elaborate Iftaar celebrations, promoting unity and camaraderie where people from different backgrounds came together as one big family.

Over the years, the Iftar party became a grand Bollywood affair. Attended by the top stars of the Hindi film industry. Yet, Baba never used any of these stars for political campaigns. They were friends whose relationships he nurtured.

Sophie Choudry, Actress-singer

I have known Baba for over a decade. I first met him at Salman’s house many years ago. I am shocked and saddened beyond words. I pray justice prevails, his soul rests in peace and Allah gives strength to his family. For something like this to happen in Mumbai in this day and age is just shocking.

He was so warm, hospitable and always willing to help even with the smallest of issues. We weren’t in touch regularly but I spoke to him a few weeks ago. And, of course, his Iftaar parties were something we all looked forward to. He loved bringing people together and adored his family.

