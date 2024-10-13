On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra; he was shot in the chest and later taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead

Mumbai Police on Sunday morning shifted former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's body to Mumbai's RN Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, an official said. On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. He was shot in the chest and later taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

The body of Siddique (aged 66), who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday, was shifted from Lilvati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am, the official said.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Accused threw a smoke bomb before shooting

Before killing Baba Siddique at point-blank range, the killers had thrown a smoke bomb around him to limit the visibility in the surrounding area, said another insider of the Siddique family.

The insider said that exploiting the cover, the killers inched closer to their target and pumped bullets into his chest and leg. One of the party workers also got injured by one misdirected bullet fired by one of the three accused. The injured man was admitted to VN Desai Hospital, the insider added.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Funeral to take place on Sunday evening

Baba Siddique's funeral will be held today, stated the family in their media statement. His funeral will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 7 pm following the Maghrib Namaz at his residence in Bandra. The burial is scheduled for 8:30 pm at Bada Kabarastan, opposite Marine Lines station, the statement said.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Arrested accused paid to kill NCP leader

Officials have confirmed that they found a total of six cartridges at the scene. Two bullets hit Siddique in the chest and one struck a worker in the leg; two missed their target and another hit Siddique's car.

The shooting occurred between 9 and 9.15 pm following which Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 11.35 pm.

Highly placed sources told mid-day that the two accused, arrested for shooting Baba Siddique, are contract killers who were paid to eliminate the senior politician, likely due to his close connection with actor Salman Khan.

