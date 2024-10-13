Deeply saddened by the news of Baba Siddique's demise, Salman Khan left to reach Lilavati Hospital to be with the Baba Siddique's family in these tough times

In Pic: Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan (L- Yogen shah, R- Instagram)

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: Sanjay Dutt reaches Lilavati; Salman Khan cancels Bigg Boss shoot & rushes to hospital x 00:00

The shocking news of Baba Siddique being shot dead in Mumbai has left everyone stunned. Baba Siddique was a dear friend of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, among others. As the news of Siddique's demise reached Salman Khan, he immediately halted the Bigg Boss shoot and rushed to meet the family. Deeply saddened by the news, Khan reportedly left to reach Lilavati Hospital to be with the Siddique family in these tough times.

Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt reached Lilavati hospital

Apart from Salman, Baba Siddique's close friend Sanjay Dutt also reached Lilavati Hospital. Videos and pictures of Sanjay Dutt entering the hospital have surfaced on Instagram. The actor appeared visibly upset by the politician's passing. Zaheer Iqbal's father Iqbal Ratansi also rushed to Lilavati hospital.

Baba Siddique shared a very close bond with the entire film industry; his iftar parties used to be occasions for celebrity spotting. One of his most unforgettable moments occurred in 2013 when he played a pivotal role in resolving a longstanding feud between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sources at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Baba Siddique passed away in the incident.

Politicians grieved Baba Siddique’s demise

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated, "Unknown people attacked Baba Siddique, and there are reports that he has passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Two people have been arrested in the case, one from Haryana and one from Uttar Pradesh. The third one is on the run, and the police will apprehend him soon. We will take this case to a fast-track court."

Mumbai Congress expressed grief following the incident and wrote, "The Mumbai Congress is deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Siddique Ji. His tireless service to the people and his dedication to the community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Salman Khan was shooting for Bigg Boss

Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', is currently the host of 'Bigg Boss' Season 18. The actor was reportedly shooting for the show when he learned about the passing of his close friend and political leader, Baba Siddique.