Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Pic/AFP, Instagram

Besides an illustrious career, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has earned himself an envious set of friends in the film industry. The actor, who has worked in several multi-starrers over the years has cemented himself as the go-to friend for many of his contemporaries. Mid-day.com sat down with Dutt for an exclusive chat about his camaraderie with the bigwigs in showbiz over the years and what makes him a legit foodie.

When asked who his go-to companions are for a lunch/dinner date, Dutt picked Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Dutt’s first movie with Khan was ‘Saajan’ in 1991. They later shared screen space in films like ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, ‘Ready’, and ‘Son Of Sardar’. Coming to Shetty, the two have been a part of films like ‘Kaante’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Rudraksh’, ‘Rakht’, ‘Tango Charlie’, and ‘Dus’. While Devgn has been a part of the above films, others include ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’, and ‘Raju Chacha’. As for Shroff, the two have worked in iconic films like ‘Khalnayak’ and ‘Mission Kashmir’.

Such great friendships in a competitive arena deserve a movie of their own!

Dutt, who is celebrating a year of his brand Glenwalk, also shared how much he loves food. Growing up, the actor followed a simple course of meals like any average Indian. This included dal, rice, roti, sabzi, and sometimes chicken.

The actor, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, bounced back and has been an inspiration to many. He says, “You've got to be absolutely mentally strong. You've got to break all the boundaries and fight it. I think anything is achievable when you're strong-minded.”

While Dutt loves to work out and shares glimpses of his regime on social media, he does indulge in cheat meals from time to time. This mostly comprises burgers and pizzas. However, when he’s on set doing an exhaustive schedule for actioners, his lunchbox will contain grilled fish and chicken.

We concluded our conversation by discussing what he loves to cook at home for his family, to which the actor replied, “Nalli Nahari.” He signed off by saying that if given a choice to eat just one thing for the rest of his life, it would be fish.