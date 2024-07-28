In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, actor Sanjay Dutt gets candid about his birthday plans, childhood memories, love for food, and more

Sanjay Dutt with mother Nargis Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sanjay Dutt: ‘Mom’s home-cooked rogan josh and shami kebab were my comfort food’ | Exclusive x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday on July 29. The actor, who featured in superhit projects like ‘Saajan’, ‘Khalnayak’, and ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ to name a few has also been fortunate to witness his biopic on the big screen ‘Sanju’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Sanjay gets candid about his special day, his love for food, and more.

Sanjay reveals that growing up in a filmy atmosphere, birthdays were always a grand affair. But amidst the glitz and glamour, the simplest moments with family were most cherished. Dishing out his birthday plans for this year, the actor says, “Another year older, but the enthusiasm remains the same! I'm grateful for the love and support that surrounds me. I'm keeping it simple. Maybe a quiet evening with my family, reminiscing about the journey. And of course, spending some quality time with my fans through social media.”

Sanjay calls himself a foodie. He elaborates, “Food is a big part of my life. Growing up, it was all about my mom's home-cooked rogan josh and shami kebab. Those flavours are still my comfort food.”

Every Mumbaikar is aware of Chicken Sanju Baba, a popular dish, which was the brainchild of Noor Mohammadi Hotel, a Ramadan favourite, located at Mohammed Ali Rd. “It's flattering, of course! But the real credit goes to the chefs who created it. Mumbai has a vibrant food scene, and it's an honour to be a part of it,” he says.

The actor, who is fondly called ‘Sanju Baba’ by his industry peers, encountered a health scare in 2020 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Sharing deets on his diet, Sanjay asserts that he tries to keep it balanced. “Lots of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. But let's be honest, there are days when a good plate of butter chicken is irresistible. I've tried various diets over the years, but nothing too strict. It's more about moderation and listening to my body. Regular exercise also helps.”

About a year ago, Sanjay Dutt associated with a whisky brand named Glenwalk which was an instant hit. He states, “I've always been drawn to brands that reflect my own journey - full of character, resilience, and a touch of rebellion. Glenwalk embodies that spirit. It's a blend of tradition and modernity, just like me. And let's face it, a good drink is always a good companion.”

The actor himself is a whisky fanatic and maintains that it’s his go-to spirit of choice. He says, “It's a drink that demands respect, just like life. But I'm not a snob about it. A good whisky on the rocks, or sometimes with a splash of water, does the trick for me. It's about the moment, not the complexity.”

When asked about his choice of chakna, he adds, “Nothing beats a classic plate of mixed nuts. It's simple, satisfying, and the perfect accompaniment to a good drink.”

Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead given that he’s a part of multiple projects such as ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Ghudchadi’, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, as well as a multi-starrer directed by Aditya Dhar which also features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

To keep up with the hectic schedule, the actor believes in eating right while on set. “Usually, it's a simple home-cooked meal. Something light and healthy, like dal and rice or a vegetable curry. It keeps me going throughout the day,” he avers.

For the superstar, his fans remain the closest given how they’ve stood by him through all the highs and lows. “Life has thrown its share of challenges, but your love has been my constant anchor. It's with your support that I've faced every storm. I see my journey as a reflection of the human spirit's resilience. Let's keep inspiring each other to chase our dreams, no matter the obstacles. Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow,” he signs off.