Aniruddhacharya apologises for appearing on Bigg Boss 18: 'Intention was to promote Sanatan values'

Updated on: 12 October,2024 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aniruddhacharya had appeared as a guest on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan. The spiritual leader has now apologised for attending the show

Salman Khan and Aniruddhacharya

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The opening episode of the new season saw host Salman Khan introduce the new contestants and explain the rules of the game for the season. The premiere episode also saw the appearance of well-known spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya. However, his followers were not pleased with him being a part of the reality show. After getting trolled for the same, he posted a video online where he sought an apology from his followers.



 
 
 
 
 
In a video posted online, he can be seen saying, " If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. My intention was to promote Sanatan values, not to compete." 

He further said, “Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga (I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values).” 

When one of his followers asked him about his guest appearance on the grand premiere, Aniruddhacharya stated that, “I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show's main cast.”

When Aniruddhacharya criticised the reality show Bigg Boss

The spiritual leader recently faced criticism as one of his old videos resurfaced where he was seen criticising Bigg Boss. Aniruddhacharya had earlier revealed why he declined the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant. “Bigg Boss ne Mujhe bulaya, karodon rupaye ka offer hai leakin maine usse thukra diya usse swikar nahi kiya. Kyunki woh meri sanskriti aur sanskaar se match nahi karta. Paisa mayine nahi rakhta mere sanskaar mayine rakhte hain (Bigg Boss invited me, offered me crores of rupees, but I rejected it, I did not accept it. Because it doesn't align with my culture and values. Money doesn't matter, my values matter).”

In another viral clip, Aniruddhacharya makes an indirect remark on Salman's alleged hit and run case and said, “They run cars over people sleeping on footpaths.”

 

