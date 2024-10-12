It looks like the makers are struggling to cut out a crispy episode. If this is what made the final cut, imagine what a lull day it was in the Bigg Boss 18 house

Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte

Bigg Boss 18 Day 5 review: Rajat Dalal's desperate antics, Gunaratna's anger problem- forced drama or real issues?

New day, new kalesh! Day 5 of the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 was equally slow, with people picking fights without any reason and trying to get more "footage," as they say in the house. It looks like the makers are struggling to cut out a crispy episode. If this is what made the final cut, imagine what a lull day it was in the Bigg Boss house. Being a viewer of the show for ages now, it seems like this season is already becoming more about forced "mudda" than some spicy fights.

What happened in the new episode?

To be precise, the episode had a few fights, and otherwise, everything was basic. To summarize:

Muskan Bame came out as the cutest and most innocent contestant of the show. She seems like a bit of a misfit, but in a good way. Watching her makes us feel sad for the poor girl.

Another point that made it to the final cut was Gunaratna Sadavarte's anger issues. We’ve noticed a pattern in his behavior: he starts a conversation and then loses his cool. At first, it seemed like a technique to grab more attention, but now it feels like he has serious anger issues. He was seen losing his temper during a simple conversation about whether pulling a hunger strike inside the house is acceptable.

A highlight from the episode was Rajat Dalal schooling Shilpa Shirodkar. And no, we’re not being sarcastic here. Was he right? Well, we’ll come back to this. First, let's sum up the episode. Towards the end, there was a confrontation that seemed like a big fight when Avinash Mishra decided to call out Vivian Dsena for making something out of leftover potatoes. However, Bigg Boss decided to continue the drama in the next episode, so let’s wait.

What worked and what didn’t?

Muskan Bame came across as a genuine person. Though she didn’t bring any drama to the content, her innocence won our hearts, and that was the good part of the episode. Gunaratna Sadavarte losing his cool became a matter of concern. With the way he loses his temper, it seems he isn’t an ideal candidate to stay in the house. As for Rajat Dalal, first of all, what made him enter the house? Mere controversy? He’s been coming across as a clown, annoying everyone. His conversation with Shilpa and what followed was utterly stupid and uncalled for. He has no "mudda," so he loves jumping into everyone’s topic and making it his own. He’s in love with stretching every issue like a rubber band, and it’s not working well.

Lastly, the snippet of Avinash Mishra's fight with Vivian Dsena seemed like a deliberate attempt to gain audience attention. Since Avinash has been nominated this week, it looks like he’s trying to secure votes by picking fights and providing content. But to be honest, it makes him look a little brainless

Well, that’s all for Day 5! Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more updates and reports on Bigg Boss 18