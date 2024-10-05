Sources say director Rohit visited superstar on Sikandar set to discuss baseless rumours about him making a special appearance in Singham Again

While Salman Khan’s cameo makes news, the lack of it also creates ripples. On Wednesday night, Rohit Shetty was spotted visiting the superstar at the Goregaon set of Sikandar. Industry insiders suggest that the filmmaker wanted to clear the air regarding the recent rumours that Khan would be making a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

A source from the set revealed, “There has been a lot of talk about Salman’s involvement in the third edition of Singham. Rohit’s visit was a friendly one, but many speculate it was also to address these baseless rumours directly with Salman. He came in a little after 9 pm and stayed for half an hour.”

Considering both Khan and Shetty are known for their masala entertainers, their fans have long wished for a collaboration. With the director pulling off a casting coup in the Diwali release—read Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in cameos—buzz quickly started that Khan was joining the all-star cast. It was said that he would reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise, thus marking a crossover. However, these rumours were soon quashed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who wrote on Instagram that Singham Again won’t feature Khan.

A member of the superstar’s entourage shared that the actor and the director have long been fond of each other. He said, “A director and an actor can meet. There is no reason to assume they are working together. They know each other above and beyond work as well.”