Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are back with the sequel to 2014 blockbuster 'Kick'. The actor will once again take on the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil in the action-packed entertainer

Another collaboration for Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has always added value to the action-drama and thriller genre with his filmmaking. He left fans stunned earlier this afternoon when he took to Instagram and shared a picture of Salman Khan and announced 'Kick 2'. He captioned it, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand / Sajid Nadiadwala." The film's shoot was speculated since long and now it has officially been announced. The actor will once again take on the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil in the action-packed entertainer.

Salman looks all beefed up in the pictures and fans are excited to see his new avatar.

Fans have gone crazy as the excitement and buzz around it has only heightened. They can't wait for Khan's upcoming films. #Salman Khan is trending on the social networking platform X and fans have commented 'Double Dhamaka' as both the films promise a good fun-filled watch. Khan was last seen in the YRF spy thriller Tiger 3 in 2023.

Sajid and Salman also worked together on the first installment of this film, 'Kick' which was an action-comedy released in the year 2014. It was not only Sajid's directorial debut but Khan's first film to enter the Rs 200-crore club, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in 2014. It also featured Jacqueliene Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was the official remake of the 2009 Telugu film with the same title starring Ravi Teja.

Sajid, Salman and Sikander = Super Excited

The duo is also working on 'Sikander' which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on Eid 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment is producing the film and the movie is being directed by 'Ghajini' fame A.R. Murugadoss. This is the first time that Khan will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. Last month, Salman shared a picture of his workout which was all over the internet and captioned it "#Sikander".

Nadiadwala's upcoming projects to watch out for

Sajid Nadiadwala is also working on 'Housefull 5' the first-ever fifth installment of a Bollywood film series. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Chunky Panday amongst others. The cast is currently shooting on a cruise travelling across Europe.

With such mega-budget and multi-starrer films, audiences are in for surprise, thrill and fun-filled watching.