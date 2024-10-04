Making a comeback, popular 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar—who starred alongside Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Amitabh Bachchan—is joining Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 6, 2024, and fans are already excited about the first confirmed contestant. Making a comeback, popular 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar—who starred alongside Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Amitabh Bachchan—is joining Salman Khan's show. Shilpa, who is also Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law, was a well-known face in Hindi cinema back in the day.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar joins Salman Khan's show

In a new promo, Shilpa Shirodkar hinted at her entry into the show with a bold statement, “I was unconventional. I was bold. Log mujhe 90’s ki sensational queen bulate the. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kiya hai—Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek sapna tha, Salman Khan ke saath kaam karne ka, aur woh sapna bhi ab pura ho raha hai.” (I was the 90’s sensational queen. I’ve worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. My only dream was to work with Salman Khan, and now it’s becoming reality.)

Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma joins the show

Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss' is grabbing a lot of attention. With the premiere date approaching, the audience can't keep calm as they eagerly await to know who will be entering the 'Bigg Boss 18' house. With Nia Sharma being one of the prominent names on the list, she is surely receiving a lot of messages. In the midst of this, the actress took to her Instagram stories to react to the claims.

Sharma, while sharing a story, wrote, “Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the 'Bigg Boss' thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karungi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply.) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day.”

During the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', 'Laughter Chef' participants Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Kashmera Shah made a guest appearance. Upon their arrival, Shetty revealed that Nia would be entering the 'Bigg Boss' house. He wished her luck, but the actress looked nervous. On the show, Nia asked 'KKK 14' contestant and former 'Bigg Boss' participant Abhishek Kumar to wish her well. He responded by saying that he would support her and vote for her.

Nia Sharma has been offered to participate in the show several times but has always turned it down. She previously entered the house in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 1 as a guest for a few days.