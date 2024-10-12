Aamir recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his son Junaid. On the show, the Laal Singh Chaddha shared interesting anecdotes

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars from Bollywood but there’s someone who Aamir considers the biggest superstar of India. Aamir recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his son Junaid. The promo shared by the makers of the show on Friday shows the Bollywood superstar saying into the camera, “Don’t tell Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chaahiye ki hum log aaj show pe hain (Amitabh sir shouldn’t know that we are on the show today)”.

When Big B saw the father-son duo, he seemed to be pleasantly surprised. It then shows Aamir dancing to the superhit track ‘Jooma Chumma De De’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Hum’. Aamir then went on to ask the audience, “When I was a kid, who was the superstar?” To which the audience replied by saying Big B’s name.

He then said, “Now, when I’m getting old, who is the superstar?”. The crowd once again took Big B’s name. Aamir then shared that people often say that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and him walk in, everyone gets up as a mark of respect, he then said SRK, Salman and he stand up when Big B walks in.

Earlier, another clip from the show, showcased Aamir sharing the evidence of being Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan. In the video, Aamir asks Big B, the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

To this Aamir asks Big B to tender an evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”.

