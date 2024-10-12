Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Aamir Khan reveals he Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stand up for THIS superstar

Aamir Khan reveals he, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stand up for THIS superstar

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Aamir recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his son Junaid. On the show, the Laal Singh Chaddha shared interesting anecdotes

Aamir Khan reveals he, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stand up for THIS superstar

KBC 16

Listen to this article
Aamir Khan reveals he, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stand up for THIS superstar
x
00:00

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars from Bollywood but there’s someone who Aamir considers the biggest superstar of India. Aamir recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his son Junaid. The promo shared by the makers of the show on Friday shows the Bollywood superstar saying into the camera, “Don’t tell Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chaahiye ki hum log aaj show pe hain (Amitabh sir shouldn’t know that we are on the show today)”.


When Big B saw the father-son duo, he seemed to be pleasantly surprised. It then shows Aamir dancing to the superhit track ‘Jooma Chumma De De’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Hum’. Aamir then went on to ask the audience, “When I was a kid, who was the superstar?” To which the audience replied by saying Big B’s name.


He then said, “Now, when I’m getting old, who is the superstar?”. The crowd once again took Big B’s name. Aamir then shared that people often say that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and him walk in, everyone gets up as a mark of respect, he then said SRK, Salman and he stand up when Big B walks in.


Earlier, another clip from the show, showcased Aamir sharing the evidence of being Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan. In the video, Aamir asks Big B, the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

To this Aamir asks Big B to tender an evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aamir khan Salman Khan kaun banega crorepati Shah Rukh Khan Junaid Khan amitabh bachchan bollywood news Entertainment News television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK