As Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, let's remember the iconic journey of the legend through some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about him

Amitabh Bachchan (Pic/Mid-Day Archive)

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan Birthday 2024: Here are some interesting facts about the 'Angry Young Man' x 00:00

Popularly known as the Shahenshah and Hero of the Century, Amitabh Bachchan, aka Big-B, needs no introduction. With a career spanning more than half a century, his dialogues are still remembered by audiences. The Angry Young Man has delivered many iconic roles and films to the Indian film industry. On the legend's 82nd birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known interesting facts about him:

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides being a powerhouse of acting, writing, and singing, Amitabh Bachchan is also ambidextrous, with the ability to write equally well with both hands.

Before becoming an actor, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to be an engineer and was keen to join the Air Force.

The Hero of the Century, who now earns crores for his roles, received just 400 rupees as his first salary while working at a shipping firm in Kolkata. During his struggling days in the city, he shared a room with eight other people.

He made his acting debut in Saat Hindustani in 1969, which was a flop. After delivering 12 consecutive flops, he finally achieved his first hit with Salim-Javed’s Zanjeer in 1973. He had decided to return to Allahabad if Zanjeer failed. This movie also earned him the title of the 'Angry Young Man'.

In 1999, Amitabh Bachchan went bankrupt when his company, ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited), suffered huge losses and was unable to repay its debt. Bachchan began to recover from this phase after Yash Chopra signed him for 'Mohabbatein', and shortly afterward, he started hosting the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on TV.

Amitabh Bachchan was the only actor who convinced the late Ratan Tata to venture into film production. Tata's sole production, 'Aetbaar', starred Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu. Despite its promising star cast, the film failed at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan was also elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Allahabad in the 1984 general elections.

Amitabh Bachchan served as one of the judges for the 1995 Miss World beauty pageant.



He has played the most number of double roles by any actor and also took on a triple role in 'Mahaan'.

Amitabh Bachchan suffers from a rare muscular disorder known as myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune condition in which antibodies disrupt communication between nerves and muscles, leading to weakness in the skeletal muscles.

The actor wanted to quit acting in 1989 after the failure of 'Jaadugar'.

AB never bought the house he lives in. Jalsa was a gift from producer N.C. Sippy, given as a gesture for the success of their 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. Interestingly, movies like Chupke Chupke, Anand, and Namak Haram were also shot at this house.

Big B not only acted in the 1984 film Inquilaab, but he was also briefly named Inquilab by his father at birth. The name was later changed to Amitabh, meaning "the never-ending light."

The actor is currently hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on television. He was last seen in Kalki, and his much-awaited film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth was released in cinemas yesterday.