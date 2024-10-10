On the eve of Bachchan’s 82nd birthday, Sarkar 3 producer Pandit reveals his plan of making Trishul 2 with the legend; says sequel will trace the protagonist’s later years

Amitabh Bachchan

Generations of fans have been inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, be it for his inimitable career or his grace. Among them is producer Anand Pandit. Last year, the real estate developer-producer had recounted to mid-day how he had arrived from Gujarat to Mumbai to make a mark for himself, inspired by Bachchan’s character Vijay in Trishul (Thinking big, thanks to Big B, Dec 29). Now, on the eve of the legend’s 82nd birthday, the producer has the perfect gift for him. Pandit plans to make a sequel to the 1978 offering with Bachchan.

A still from Trishul

“I have watched Trishul almost 60 times, and it impacted me deeply when it was released. The story of a man, who comes with nothing to a city and makes it big in the construction business, inspired me immensely,” shares Pandit. He says the sequel will be a manifestation of his dream. “It will be my tribute to the man, who began to influence my life even before he met me in person. Trishul was a cinematic masterpiece and it was Amitji’s performance that motivated me to move to Mumbai.”

Anand Pandit

Helmed by the late Yash Chopra and boasting an all-star cast of Sanjeev Kumar, Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee and Hema Malini, the movie told the story of an illegitimate child, who, fuelled by his anger towards his father, aims to destroy him. The sequel is in the nascent stages, with the producer yet to speak to Bachchan or the original’s makers about it. But Pandit has the story ready. He says, “Trishul 2 will narrate how life unfolded for Vijay after being accepted in the Gupta family. It would be fascinating to find out if he lived happily ever after with Geeta [Rakhee’s character], if his own family grew, and whether he was able to heal his wounds.”

If things work out, this will mark his fifth collaboration with Bachchan after Sarkar 3 (2017), Chehre (2021), Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022) and Fakt Purusho Maate. Pandit also backed Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull (2021). Trishul 2, however, is not just a professional aspiration for the producer. “This will be my heartfelt tribute to a superstar, who has meant the world to me.” Asked if he has zeroed in on a director yet, he says, “I haven’t thought about it, but it will likely be a young, new director.”

AK’s wish

Aamir Khan and his actor-son Junaid will join Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 to celebrate his birthday. In the special episode that was recently shot, Aamir brought the book, Need Ka Nirmaan Phir, written by Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He read out an excerpt that narrates the author and his wife Teji’s experience of welcoming their son into the world.