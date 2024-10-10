Breaking News
Updated on: 10 October,2024 11:01 AM IST
On Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Imtiaz Ali once said that Amitabh Bachchan is "too big" for him to work with. He joked that instead of directing him, he'd just show his respect from a distance

Amitabh Bachchan and Imtiaz Ali

Working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is something most filmmakers dream of. But for Imtiaz Ali, it’s a bit different. He doesn’t see himself doing it because he’s simply in awe of the actor’s charm and humble nature. As Amitji turns 82, we take a look at the time when during an episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Imtiaz talked about his admiration for the superstar and shared a memory of sending him a letter to praise ‘Rockstar’.


Amitabh Bachchan Birthday 2024: Imtiaz Ali gushes about Big B


Imtiaz shared, “Even when I knew that some of my movies have worked and now maybe if I go to Amitabh Bachchan, he'll agree. I was always very scared of going to him because, what if he agrees? Like I can't be working with Amitabh Bachchan. That's what I used to think. Amitabh Bachchan is too big. Shah Rukh Khan can't be that big for me because he's younger also. Even Bachchan Saab doesn't know what he is."


“I am a North Indian boy coming from a small town. I've seen that when Amitabh Bachchan, like slide used to come of Geraftaar (1985), they used to break seats out of excitement and frenzy. I still feel that frenzy. So Bachchan, I thought yaar, isko door se pranam karunga. But he is such a person, genuinely down to earth,” he added. 

Imtiaz Ali also revealed that he got a letter from Big B appreciating ‘Rockstar’ (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. “The best thing was the timing. 1:42 AM or 2:42 AM. Dear Imtiaz, I've just finished watching, your ‘Rockstar’,” he said, mimicking Bachchan’s baritone. 

'Rockstar' revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He transforms and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Nargis Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love. The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

'Rockstar' is renowned for its soulful music composed by A R Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey. 'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.

