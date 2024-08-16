Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Imtiaz Ali is a rich man thanks to his self-appointed 'financial advisor' Shahid Kapoor

Updated on: 17 August,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali collaborated for the first time in 2007 for 'Jab We Met'. Over the years, the film has developed a cult status, and rumors keep circulating time and again about a possible sequel

Imtiaz Ali is a rich man thanks to his self-appointed 'financial advisor' Shahid Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali is a rich man today only because of Shahid Kapoor! Don’t believe us? Join the director on the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series as he reveals how the ‘Jab We Met’ actor became his self-appointed financial advisor. Shahid and Imtiaz collaborated for the first time in 2007 when the filmmaker was to cast him for a different script, but they ended up working on this narrative which became iconic. 


‘Jab We Met’ revolves around Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train after attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding. On board, he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena), a spontaneous girl who plans to elope with her lover and gets pulled into her rollercoaster life, gradually falling in love with her as she shows him a more fulfilling and entertaining way of living. 



Geet was a chatterbox, crazy young girl and Aditya was the stark opposite. The well-known saying 'Opposites attract' truly worked for the plot. The film's songs were also a hit. From 'Ye Ishq Hai' to 'Mauja Hi Mauja, 'Tum Se Hi' and 'Aaoge Jab Tum', every track from 'Jab We Met' weaved magic. Over the years, the film has developed a cult status, and rumors keep circulating time and again about a possible sequel.


Imtiaz recalled, “Shahid has guided me quite a lot. He also told me very significantly, ‘Yaar dekhi na, abhi hamari picture thodi chal gayi hai. So, abhi jo doosri picture iske baad jab aap banayenge na sir, don't fix price right now. Because I feel this film is climbing. I said, ‘I can ask for X number of lakhs’. He says, ‘Haan, maybe you'll get twice that. And who knows, maybe you'll get Rs 1 crore also’.  Don't fix it without calling me. Because he thought log isko bewakoof bana denge. Shahid was like a self-appointed guide.”

Imtiaz’s next after ‘Jab We Met’ was ‘Love Aaj Kal’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, 

“I waited and Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) suffered. You ask him. He'll never forget this. He's like, ‘Sir, the number you said, my head hit the roof’. I said, ‘Blame Shahid Kapoor for this’,” added the filmmaker. 

