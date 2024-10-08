'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: While sharing a nostalgic story, Big B mentioned that he was travelling to the West Indies with Prakash Mehra when the idea for 'Sharaabi' first emerged

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

The 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and airing on Sony Entertainment Television, welcomes contestant Dinesh Kumar from Aligarh to the hot seat. As the gameplay unfolded, Mr. Bachchan posed a question related to the 1984 classic 'Sharaabi', which led to a fascinating behind-the-scenes story. Recalling the film’s creation, Amitabh Bachchan shared how it all began during a flight.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about the cult-classic Sharaabi

While sharing a nostalgic story, Big B mentioned that he was travelling to the West Indies with Prakash Mehra when the idea for 'Sharaabi' first emerged. “We were traveling to the West Indies from New York, with Kalyanji-Anandji’s orchestra, and Prakash Mehra was with us. During the flight, Prakash Ji brought up the idea for 'Sharaabi'. He outlined the entire story while we were in mid-air and asked for my thoughts. I simply said, ‘Okay, let’s think about it.’ When we returned, he had already written the script. However, the dialogues were incredibly long—some spanning 2-3 pages!” Sr. Bachchan said.

Curious about the challenges of filming, Dinesh asked more questions, leading to an amusing anecdote from Mr. Bachchan. In his signature style, he humorously said, “Nahi, nahi, suniye toh... Abhi kahani khatam nahi hui,” before sharing what he told Prakash Mehra: “You made me an alcoholic for the whole movie, and it takes time for an alcoholic to speak. If I were to deliver these 4-page dialogues, the film would span multiple hours. Please shorten them.” Prakash Ji agreed, and the dialogues were condensed.

About Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh was recently seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future, also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Now, he has 'Vettaiyan' starring Rajinikanth.

'Vettaiyan', which marks Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. The film features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer. Rajinikanth was spotted filming in various locations such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.