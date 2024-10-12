Baba Siddique shot dead in Bandra

Nirmal Nagar Police sources said they detained two people

The bullet casings at the spot where Siddique was shot. Pic/Ashish Raje

Three gunmen fired at NCP leader Baba Siddique at Kherwadi junction late on Saturday. Sources from Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted, confirmed that Siddique had succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Nirmal Nagar Police sources said they detained two people. Police added that the shooting took place around 10 pm, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near the Kherwadi junction in Bandra East.

The former minister was with fellow party members at the time. The assailants approached him on a motorbike on bike and fired at him before fleeing the spot. Siddique’s party members rushed him to Lilavati Hospital.

The crime branch and Nirmal Nagar police have begun checking CCTV footage from the area to find all the accused. Police sources said, “We have detained two suspects and are interrogating them.”