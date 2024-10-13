On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office by three assailants; they fired six rounds of which two hit him in the chest killing him

The spot where the firing took place on Saturday night. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: Mumbai Police seize pistol allegedly used in attack x 00:00

The Mumbai Police have seized one pistol from the arrested accused who shot dead Baba Siddique. Officials said that they suspect that two to three pistols were used in the attack on the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader. On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office by three assailants; they fired six rounds of which two hit him in the chest killing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Siddique shot dead: Third accused remains at large

The three accused, after firing at Baba Siddique, fled the scene and two were arrested. One of the arrested accused was chased after to the Kherwadi junction of the Western Express Highway meanwhile another was hiding in the nearby garden. However, the third accused managed to escape and remains at large.

Former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was on Saturday night rushed to hospital after three men allegedly shot at him in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai, official sources said.



Video: @raje_ashish



Read more: https://t.co/dShmGwBfqT #News #NewsUpdates #BabaSiddiqui… https://t.co/rioDSxa6UI pic.twitter.com/mbYoAyTqET — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 12, 2024

Baba Siddique shot dead: former Congress MLA was under police protection

The former Congress MLA was under police protection for the last few years since he had received death threats. During the day, two constables are assigned to his security while one armed constable is deployed with him at night.

A forensic team visited the scene and collected evidence as the probe continued in the case. Authorities are also probing the motive behind the attack and whether it is linked to organised crime or personal revenge.

A police officer told mid-day, "Baba Siddique had come to his son Zeeshan's office in Kherwadi for the Dussera celebrations and the Ambe Mata visarjan procession organised by a local Mandal. As he was leaving the office and walking towards his car at around 9.30 pm three people opened fire on him, firing six rounds."

Baba Siddique shot dead: Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express sorrow over his death

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over Baba Siddiqui's death, calling him a good colleague and friend who fought tirelessly for minority rights and promoted pan-religious harmony. Pawar offered heartfelt tributes to Siddiqui stating that it was a significant loss to the NCP and the community.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे नेते, माजी राज्यमंत्री, विधिमंडळात प्रदीर्घकाळ राहिलेले माझे सहकारी बाबा सिद्दीकी यांच्यावर झालेल्या गोळीबाराची घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी, निषेधार्ह आणि वेदनादायी आहे. या घटनेत त्यांचं निधन झाल्याचं समजून मला धक्का बसला. मी माझा चांगला सहकारी, मित्र गमावला आहे.… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

Senior NCP leader, Praful Patel, in a post on X wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/OcKIcIrIrt — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 12, 2024