Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique shot dead Mumbai Police seize pistol allegedly used in attack

Updated on: 13 October,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office by three assailants; they fired six rounds of which two hit him in the chest killing him

The spot where the firing took place on Saturday night. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai Police have seized one pistol from the arrested accused who shot dead Baba Siddique. Officials said that they suspect that two to three pistols were used in the attack on the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader. On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office by three assailants; they fired six rounds of which two hit him in the chest killing him. 


Baba Siddique shot dead: Third accused remains at large


The three accused, after firing at Baba Siddique, fled the scene and two were arrested. One of the arrested accused was chased after to the Kherwadi junction of the Western Express Highway meanwhile another was hiding in the nearby garden. However, the third accused managed to escape and remains at large. 


Baba Siddique shot dead: former Congress MLA was under police protection

The former Congress MLA was under police protection for the last few years since he had received death threats. During the day, two constables are assigned to his security while one armed constable is deployed with him at night. 

A forensic team visited the scene and collected evidence as the probe continued in the case. Authorities are also probing the motive behind the attack and whether it is linked to organised crime or personal revenge.

A police officer told mid-day, "Baba Siddique had come to his son Zeeshan's office in Kherwadi for the Dussera celebrations and the Ambe Mata visarjan procession organised by a local Mandal. As he was leaving the office and walking towards his car at around 9.30 pm three people opened fire on him, firing six rounds."

Baba Siddique shot dead: Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express sorrow over his death

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over Baba Siddiqui's death, calling him a good colleague and friend who fought tirelessly for minority rights and promoted pan-religious harmony. Pawar offered heartfelt tributes to Siddiqui stating that it was a significant loss to the NCP and the community.

Senior NCP leader, Praful Patel, in a post on X wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

