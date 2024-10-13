Baba Siddique shot dead: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar meets NCP leader's family in Bandra

Ajit Pawar said the agencies are investigating the murder and two suspects have already been detained, while police teams have been dispatched to five different states to nab those responsible for shooting Baba Siddique dead

Ajit Pawar meets Zeeshan Siddique at Bandra on Sunday, October 13.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning to meet the family of Baba Siddique, succumbed to gunshot injuries a day before.

Condemning the attack on Siddique, Pawar said, "The agencies are investigating the murder; two suspects have already been detained, and police teams have been dispatched to five different states."

He also expressed his sorrow over the senior NCP leader's passing, and added, "I still can't believe that Baba is no longer with us. We stand with (Siddique's legislator son) Zeeshan and his family during these difficult times."

Pawar informed that after the post-mortem, Siddique's body would be taken to his residence so that people can pay their respects to him.

The deputy CM also asserted that he "will not rest" until those responsible for Siddique's murder are brought to justice.

In a social media post, he said, "NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique, a leader deeply loved by many, and personally, I have lost a dear friend whom I have known for years. We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident.”

Baba Siddique shot dead: Not a time to politicise the murder, says Ajit Pawar

Pawar also urged the Opposition to not politicise the murder, stating that this is "not a time to indulge in exploiting the pain of others for political gains".

“Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served” added Pawar, emphasising the need to respect the emotions of Siddique's bereaved family. The Deputy CM called for showing respect and compassion rather than "allowing opportunistic voices to turn this tragedy into a political spectacle".

“This is a time for unity, for mourning, and for remembering a leader who was deeply cherished by many”, Pawar underlined.

Meanwhile, NCP has cancelled all its events scheduled for the day.

In a post on X, the NCP announced, "In light of the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programs for October 13, i.e., Sunday, stand cancelled."

Baba Siddique shot dead: Three bullets hit NCP leader

Two shooters hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, were held by the Mumbai Police on Saturday night as the cops intensified probe after Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.

Three bike-borne assailants fired with a 9-mm pistol at the former Congress legislator near his office at Kherwadi Junction, officers said.

According to sources, Siddiqui was hit by three bullets, two of which struck his chest, leading to his death.