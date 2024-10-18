The person who sent the death threat message claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to endanger Bollywood actor Salman Khan's life if the extortion money was not paid

Salman Khan. File Photo

The Mumbai traffic police received a death threat message demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with claims of resolving his conflict with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reported news agency ANI.

The person who sent the death threat message claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to endanger Bollywood actor Salman Khan's life if the extortion money was not paid.

According to the Mumbai police, "A threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan to settle his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi," reported ANI.

The sender warned, "Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not paid, Salman Khan's fate will be worse than Baba Siddique's," reported ANI.

The Mumbai Police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and have launched an investigation into the case.

The incident follows the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar who shot at NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai Police had initially issued a Look Out Circular against only Shubham Lonkar, and now it has issued it against these two as well, police suspect that they might flee to Nepal.

According to the police, the information about the accused has been given at every border and airport and the search for the accused is ongoing.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique demanded justice for his father and family and appealed for his father's death not to be politicised or allowed to go in vain.

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused, while three remain at large, with police actively searching for them.

Days after Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated on Wednesday that those responsible for such crimes would be held accountable and not go unpunished.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the Maharashtra CM said, reported ANI.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar.

He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

(With inputs from ANI)