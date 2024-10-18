Vicky Gupta was arrested along with others for firing outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai on April 14. He and co-accused Sagar Pal had opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle

A special court on Friday denied bail to one of the shooters, allegedly involved in firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra in April, news agency PTI reported.

Vicky Gupta's bail plea was rejected by BD Shelke, special judge for cases under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The detailed order was not made available as yet, PTI stated.

Gupta was arrested along with others for firing outside actor Salman Khan's house at Galaxy Apartments on April 14. According to PTI, Gupta and co-accused Sagar Pal had opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle.

Gupta, in his bail plea. filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, claimed he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's persona as depicted in electronic, print and social media.

Gupta claimed he was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" since the latter is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

Opposing his plea in the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan's house, the police said the crime was committed at the behest of Bishnoi through the jailed gangster's syndicate.

If bail is granted, then there is strong possibility Gupta will inform Bishnoi about the probe conducted during his custody and evidence that is yet to be obtained may be destroyed, police told court.

Underlining his role in the case, police said it was Gupta who had purchased the motorcycle used in the crime at the behest of Bishnoi siblings Lawrence and Anmol.

Along with Gupta and Pal, the others currently in judicial custody in the case are Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh. One accused, Anujkumar Thapan, allegedly committed suicide in custody.

Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police.

