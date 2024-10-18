Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan meets Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 18 October,2024 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a lookout circular against Shubham Lonkar, one of the key conspirators in the Baba Siddique murder case, as they suspect he may attempt to flee to Nepal

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan meets Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

File pic

Bandra (East) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zeeshan Siddique and his family met Deputy Chief Ministers (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Friday, October 18, to discuss over the probe related to the murder of his father and former Maharashtra minister Baba. The meeting, which took place at official residence of Fadnavis was also attended by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patekl, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).  


During the meeting, the police officers briefed Zeeshan and his family members on the progress made so far in the investigation and the direction it is heading into in the Baba Siddiqui murder case.


The office of Deputy CM Fadnavis informed that the purpose of the meeting was to update the family on the investigation.


On Thursday evening, Siddique took to social media X for the first time after his father's killing and appealed for justice.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE," he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Siddique also met Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday. He had met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday too, along with senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch to discuss the progress of the investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case.

Sources indicate that during the meeting, Zeeshan shared certain details and requested that the Crime Branch incorporate them into their inquiry.

Zeeshan spent nearly three hours at the commissioner’s office in Crawford Market, meeting with Crime Branch officers in pursuit of justice for his father.

Baba was killed on the night of October 12 by shooters near Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, one of the key conspirators in the Baba Siddique murder case, as they suspect he may attempt to flee to Nepal. Officials have provided his photographs at the Nepal border, but there are currently no details on Lonkar’s whereabouts.

 

 

 

