Mumbai police traffic control room received a new threat in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, “he should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore"

As reported in this newspaper, on Monday, the Mumbai police traffic control room received a new threat in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp, saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, “he should go to our temple and apologise or give R5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.” The message claimed to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. A case has been registered at Worli Police station, and the phone number of the caller has been traced to Karnataka, informed the Mumbai police. A team of cops has been dispatched to nab the culprit. Earlier, an unknown person threatened him, demanding Rs 2 crore, the Mumbai Police said on October 30. Despite the threat to his life, Salman continues to keep up with his work commitments. Now that’s the way to be.

Party all night

Khushi Kapoor turned 24 on Tuesday, ringing in her birthday with much fanfare. It was a surprise pajama party thrown by friends Aaliyah Kashyap, Vedang Raina, and Shanaya Kapoor. The birthday girl took to Instagram to share pictures from the bash and wrote, “Chapter 24: My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration.” For one of the pictures, Boney Kapoor posed with his daughter and her friends. Reacting to the post, several celebrities wished the

birthday girl on social media. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, cutie Khushi,” while Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday.”

Whose gain will it be?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s loss may become Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s gain if he teams up with Meghna Gulzar for the tentatively titled film, Daayra. The south actor will be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sources inform that before Prithviraj, Sidharth Malhotra was also approached for the role, but his date diary was full. While Prithviraj hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, sources inform that he has loved the script and the message it delivers. He will be playing a cop in the film, a role he has often reprised in South films, albeit with a difference. He was last seen as the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which didn’t fare well. Hopefully, this film revives his faith in Bollywood.

Yeh joke tha?

The Great Indian Kapil Show is facing flak as viewers criticised a below-the-belt joke on Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. In a recently released episode, Sunil Grover’s character Dafli, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Ranbir, asked Triptii if the scenes were limited to just the reel and not real life. While Triptii replied with a laugh saying that it was only for the shoot, fans were displeased with the line of questioning. One viewer said, “The humour of this country has sadly degraded to this.” Another commented, “Never seen such a pathetic topic. Running out of punches.”

I agree, I have

It’s only human to err, but remarkable to accept and move on. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed her career choices and acknowledged that she had made some errors on her way to stardom. Samantha gracefully accepted that she has been going through a rough patch in her professional life. When a fan enquired about her preparation for the OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny, she shared, “I made a promise to myself that I’ll challenge myself with every role I take on. I agree; I have made some mistakes in the past, and things haven’t worked out, but I accept failure. I acknowledge that I might not have done my best in my last few films.”

Somy Ali’s regrets

She isn’t known for her work as much as she is for being Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend. Somy Ali, who dated Sallu in the ’90s, says being known as his ex-girlfriend is “the biggest curse” for her. When asked if her tumultuous relationship with Salman had yielded any benefits, such as increased recognition, she replied, “I have done such good work in America and achieved so much; still, people identify me as Salman’s ex-girlfriend. He will be turning 59 or 60 this December and still behaves like a high school bully, harassing others due to his insecurities. He keeps telling people not to talk to me.” Sharing her insights on her relationship with the actor, she added that Salman has a pattern—the seven-year itch. “Women usually stay with him for seven years before discovering his true self. Interestingly, he never ends relationships; the girl always walks away.”

Ready when you are

Shahid Kapoor’s black comedy crime thriller Farzi (2023) became a fan favourite upon release, with viewers hoping a sequel would follow soon. A year on, there’s no word on the second instalment of the show. Raj-DK have taken on several new projects, and have enough on their plate. At the Citadel: Honey Bunny screening, when Shahid was asked about the sequel, he pointed towards the filmmakers and said, “Ask Raj & DK about it.” He further stated that while he is ready, anytime, the script is still being worked on. “Once the script is ready, we will start working on it. These things take time. And yes, as soon as they are ready, we will get on with it,” he promises. It looks like fans will have to wait a while longer.