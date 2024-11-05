Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently looking forward to the release of her web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The show's premiere took place in Mumbai on Monday. Ahead of the show's premiere, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. During the session, she revealed she got many messages about her weight and decided to finally address it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she cannot gain weight

One comment from a social media user led to Samantha addressing the issue of body shaming head-on. A user asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit. The comment read, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking."

Samantha posted a video message to give a strong yet graceful reply to the user. "Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024," the actress said.

During the AMA session, Samantha also shared that her role in Citadel is one that she is proud of. she also admitted to making mistakes with her roles in recent releases.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Meanwhile, talking about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

At the screening, both Varun and Samantha spoke with ANI and opened up about their experience working in the action-packed show.

Varun said that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' would be a treat for his fans as they will get to see his never-seen-before avatar in the show."I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha," Varun said.

Samantha added, "Good vibes so far... We are extremely excited."