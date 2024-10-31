The video captures Varun Dhawan's character Bunny training Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey to become a spy agent.

Makers of spy thriller 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday unveiled the title track.

The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar duo while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. The song is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana.

The video captures Varun Dhawan's character Bunny training Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey to become a spy agent.

They can be seen performing action scenes.

Building excitement among fans, the makers on Tuesday released the second trailer.

The makers took to their Instagram account to share a 2:23-minute long trailer that offers a glimpse into Samantha's character, Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the trailer shows the chemistry between Varun and Samantha as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger.

"Spies of Citadel are here to take over #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime, New Series, Nov 7," the post was captioned.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

