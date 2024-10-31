Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Citadel Honey Bunny Varun Samanthas title track is filled with romance and action

'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Varun-Samantha's title track is filled with romance, and action

Updated on: 31 October,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The video captures Varun Dhawan's character Bunny training Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey to become a spy agent.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Varun-Samantha's title track is filled with romance, and action

Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer stills

Listen to this article
'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Varun-Samantha's title track is filled with romance, and action
x
00:00

Makers of spy thriller 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday unveiled the title track.


The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar duo while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. The song is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana.


The video captures Varun Dhawan's character Bunny training Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey to become a spy agent.


They can be seen performing action scenes.

Building excitement among fans, the makers on Tuesday released the second trailer.

The makers took to their Instagram account to share a 2:23-minute long trailer that offers a glimpse into Samantha's character, Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the trailer shows the chemistry between Varun and Samantha as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger.

"Spies of Citadel are here to take over #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime, New Series, Nov 7," the post was captioned.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Citadel varun dhawan samantha ruth prabhu bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK