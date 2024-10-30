Prime Video launches a new trailer of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' ahead of its release on 7th November. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer promises a power-packed gripping drama

A week before its release, Prime Video launched a new 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer. Raj and DK directed the series, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead. The Indian series, born from the world of Citadel, is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Citadel: Honey Bunny new trailer out

The trailer reveals many exciting details such as the relationship between the leads Varun and Samantha, it also shows the sizzling chemistry between the two. Varun will be seen playing the character of Bunny and Samantha will portray Honey. The two-minute twenty-three-second long trailer shows the two former spies trying to save their daughter Nadia from the looming threat, it also shows the struggle of a former actress to transform into a James Bond-style spy.

Today, actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a new poster of himself from the Raj and DK series. The actor captioned the post-.

"Real by action, fierce by passion, Agent Bunny demands all your attention!"

Meanwhile, the duo also shared a collaborative post that features a cute photo of them from the sets of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

'Citadel' is a prime-video exclusive series created by Russo Brothers. It is a global venture that started as an American spy action series based around a global spy agency Citadel. The 2023 American series stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Ashley Cummings. In 2024, an Italian spin-off 'Citadel: Diana' was released starring Matilda De Angelis in the titular role. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is an extension of the global series in the Indian spy space.

Russo Brothers collaborated with Raj and DK, the duo famous for crime-thriller dramas. They are known for series such as 'The Family Man' starring Manoj Vajpayee and 'Guns and Gulaabs' starring Rajkumar Rao.

Recently, Varun Dhawan was also present at an electrifying event at Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy where he entered in style on a bike wearing a black biker jacket and denim jeans paired with dark sunglasses, he then unveiled a huge poster of his upcoming series.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premieres on November 7 exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.