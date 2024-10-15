Saqib Saleem was supposed to feature prominently in the trailer given that he is rumoured to be an antagonist in the series, but he just seems to appear for like a second in the clip

The makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny unveiled its captivating action-packed trailer on Tuesday. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Saqib Saleem skips ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer launch

While most of the cast members attended the trailer launch, actor Saqib Saleem skipped the event and shared a cryptic post on Instagram with the caption, “Home alone n reading.” His post contained a highlighted bit from the book that stated, “Regardless of whether your circumstances are favourable or adverse, the important thing is to move through them graciously.”

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Saqib was supposed to feature prominently in the trailer given that he is rumoured to be an antagonist in the series, but he just seems to appear for like a second in the clip. The actor was taken by surprise following the development since he expected to play a more crucial part.

About ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer

The trailer is a preview of the exhilarating and riveting spy thriller set against the vibrant tapestry of the ’90s, which features explosive action, high-octane stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement, all perfectly complemented by exceptional performances and a grand visual scale. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and is followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha launching on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is in production, with Joe Russo serving as director.