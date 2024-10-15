Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7

Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer stills

Listen to this article Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer: Varun Dhawan and Samantha's version by Raj & DK comes with a flavour of 'Don' x 00:00

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today dropped the captivating action-packed trailer for the eagerly awaited Original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer: Varun and Samantha serve up major action

The trailer is a preview of the exhilarating and riveting spy thriller set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90’s, which features explosive action, high-octane stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement, all perfectly complemented by exceptional performances and a grand visual scale. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.



“Following the tremendous response to the teaser, the excitement and anticipation around the show has been rising every day, with fans of Varun, Samantha and Raj & DK eagerly waiting for November 7. We felt that now is the right time to provide them with a window into the series with an action-infused trailer of the show that captures the incredible world of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj & DK have added their signature quirk and charm to this high-octane spy thriller that promises to be a whole new thrilling ride for our audiences,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.



"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant project for us as it has given us the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage that has never been done or even attempted before. We have created all our projects so far, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, has made this an amazingly valuable creative experience,” said Raj & DK.



"Bunny is unlike any role I’ve played before. As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the grueling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet. And I am deeply grateful to Prime Video, Raj & DK, and AGBO for the opportunity to bring Bunny to life,” said Varun Dhawan.



Samantha said, "The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, along with the prospect to play an integral role in this collection of connected spy stories, is what drew me to this project. The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career. I’m confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this series, not just in India but across the many countries and territories where it will stream on Prime Video."

About the World of Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced, and filmed in region—bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and is followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha launching on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is in production, with Joe Russo serving as director.