Kuldeep Yadav shares photos with fiance Vanshika deletes it hours later

Kuldeep Yadav shares photos with fiancée Vanshika, deletes it hours later

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The engagement ceremony took place on June 4 in Lucknow and was an intimate affair, graced by close friends and family members, including fellow Indian cricketer Rinku Singh

Kuldeep Yadav shares photos with fiancée Vanshika, deletes it hours later

Kuldeep Yadav with fiancee Vanshika (Photo: X)

Kuldeep Yadav shares photos with fiancée Vanshika, deletes it hours later
India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who recently got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika, sparked curiosity among fans after he took down a post featuring the couple shortly after uploading it. The now-deleted post briefly offered a glimpse into Yadav’s personal milestone.




The engagement ceremony took place on June 4 in Lucknow and was an intimate affair, graced by close friends and family members, including fellow Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Vanshika, who hails from the Shyam Nagar locality in Lucknow, is employed with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The couple is expected to tie the knot later this year, likely in November.

This important development in Kuldeep’s personal life comes just ahead of a crucial assignment, India’s five-match Test tour of England, beginning on June 20. With the retirement of stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin and the absence of other senior spin options, Kuldeep stands as the only specialist spinner in the squad. His selection is being seen as pivotal, especially given the spin-friendly conditions expected at venues like Birmingham, Lord’s, and The Oval.

Although Kuldeep has had limited exposure in English conditions, having bowled just nine overs in his lone Test appearance in the country back in 2018, expectations are high for the 30-year-old to step up. With India ushering in a new era under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the left-arm wrist spinner could be a vital cog in the bowling lineup, particularly against England’s aggressive batting approach.

Speaking ahead of the series, Kuldeep expressed deep admiration for fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja, underlining the impact the senior all-rounder has had on his game over the years. The duo is expected to share a strong partnership in the middle overs.

"Playing alongside Ravindra Jadeja is an honour for me. Ravichandra Ashwin and Jadeja have been brilliant performers for the side in the past couple of years. Since the day I made my debut, they have been helping me with my bowling. Even now, we have been conducting chats about how to bowl against certain England batsmen. Jadeja has also not only helped me in bowling tactics, but also in the field placements," said the spinner from Uttar Pradesh.

