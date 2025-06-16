The Panthers, in their written complaint, claimed that players from the Dindigul franchise used towels, allegedly treated with unidentified chemical agents, to alter the ball’s surface illegally

R Ashwin (Photo: @TNPremierLeague/X)

Listen to this article R Ashwin faces ball-tampering allegations in TNPL after chemical towel row: Report x 00:00

Just days after receiving a sanction for his verbal altercation with an on-field umpire, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again found himself embroiled in controversy during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The latest development involves allegations of ball tampering leveled against him and his team, Dindigul Dragons, by the Siechem Madurai Panthers franchise.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Madurai-based team has formally accused Ashwin’s side of manipulating the condition of the ball during their match held on Saturday, June 14.

The Panthers, in their written complaint, claimed that players from the Dindigul franchise used towels, allegedly treated with unidentified chemical agents, to alter the ball’s surface illegally. The complaint also alleges that the questionable practice continued despite several warnings issued during the game.

Responding to the allegations, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan was quoted as saying to the newspaper: "They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Although complaints are to be lodged within 24 hours of the match, we have still accepted it and asked them to provide proof of their allegations."

"We will form an independent committee if there is any substance to the claims. Without sufficient evidence, it is inappropriate to level such accusations against a player or franchise. If no evidence is presented, the Madurai Panthers will face sanctions," he added.

The TNPL chief also clarified the tournament’s current regulations, noting that the use of towels has been sanctioned by the league authorities due to the monsoon season in Tamil Nadu. The provision allows teams to use towels, provided by the league, in the presence of on-field umpires for the purpose of drying the ball.

As for the match in question, Dindigul Dragons displayed dominance under Ashwin’s leadership. After winning the toss and electing to field, Ashwin's team restricted the Madurai Panthers to a modest total of 150 for 8 in 20 overs.

Atheeq Ur Rahman was the standout performer for the Panthers, crafting a composed half-century off 41 balls. Ashwin contributed with a tidy bowling spell, conceding only 27 runs from his four overs. He later played a pivotal role with the bat, smashing 49 runs off just 29 deliveries, continuing his impressive stint as an opener for Dindigul this season.