Team India’s lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Monday shared valuable insights from the team’s ongoing practice sessions ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

Speaking about the pitch conditions in England, Kuldeep told reporters: "The wickets here seem to be helpful for spinners. During practice matches, the wicket for good from a batting perspective. There was a bit of moisture, so the pacers received a good help. The wicket offered bounce, but it didn't turn much when I bowled here. On Day 3, I'm expecting the ball to turn, and I hope the ball continues to react in the same way once the series starts."

The Shubman Gill-led Indian squad is currently engaged in intra-squad matches, which serve as preparation ahead of the series beginning on June 20. When asked about the importance of conducting these matches, the spinner said, "Volume is very important. We've played a lot of T20 games in the last four to five months. So, for me, volume is important; the pacers are asked to complete their spell of 15-20 overs, so we can meet the requirements for a Test match. Same goes for the spinners, the more we bowl, the better we get".

"Top order batsmen have delivered good performances. The seamers, too, have played well from both teams. Shardul Thakur, along with senior pacers, has bowled really well. So I think the overall performance of the squad was pretty well," he added.

The 30-year-old spinner also expressed his admiration for Ravindra Jadeja, saying it’s an honour to play alongside him. Kuldeep said Jadeja not only helps him with bowling tactics but also provides valuable input on field placements.

"Playing alongside Ravindra Jadeja is an honour for me. Ravichandra Ashwin and Jadeja have been brilliant performers for the side in the past couple of years. Since the day I made my debut, they have been helping me with my bowling. Even now, we have been conducting chats about how to bowl against certain England batsmen. Jadeja has also not only helped me in bowling tactics, but also in the field placements," said the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer.

Following Rohit Sharma’s recent retirement, Team India’s management has appointed Gill as the new Test captain. Kuldeep backed the decision and praised Gill’s leadership qualities. "Shubman Gill knows how to lead a team. Over the years, he has been working with the seniors and in the last year, he was seen not only talking to Rohit Sharma in Tests, but also ODIs. But also as a leader, he is very motivated, and I can see the same quality in him that I'd seen in other seniors. Shubman is ready to lead Team India," he said.

The veteran of 13 Test matches also said that Team India will miss the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit.

"Obviously, their absence is felt. The way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made contributions to the team, the side will always miss their services. But it is an opportunity for the youngsters," said Kuldeep. "I miss Ashiwn's presence, but for now, the tag of spin-partner has been associated with Jadeja," he concluded.