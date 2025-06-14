Aiden Markram stood tall on Day 3 with an unbeaten 102, an innings laced with 11 elegant boundaries, including a stylish flick to bring up his hundred

Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli's 7-year-old tweet on Aiden Markram resurfaces after century at Lord's

Aiden Markram’s sublime century on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final has placed South Africa on the cusp of a historic triumph. Chasing 282 for victory against Australia, the Proteas finished the day at 213/2, just 69 runs away from sealing their first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Markram stood tall with an unbeaten 102, an innings laced with 11 elegant boundaries, including a stylish flick to bring up his hundred. At the other end, skipper Temba Bavuma showed immense grit, battling through a hamstring injury to contribute a vital 65*. Their unbroken 143-run partnership rescued South Africa from a shaky 70/2 and has now firmly put them in control.

Adding a nostalgic layer to the day’s drama was a tweet from Virat Kohli that resurfaced and went viral. On March 24, 2018, during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, Kohli had posted: 'Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!'

That match had seen Markram craft a classy 84 off 145 balls, playing a pivotal role in South Africa’s victory. Now, seven years later, Markram has once again tormented Australia on the grandest stage, seemingly fulfilling Kohli’s prophetic praise.

Kohli's old tweet on Markram

WTC final: Day 3 recap

Earlier in the day, South Africa wrapped up Australia’s second innings by breaking a stubborn 59-run last-wicket stand. Mitchell Starc’s unbeaten 58 gave Australia a fighting chance, but the bowlers failed to sustain pressure as the Proteas launched their chase.

Markram was the glue of the innings, first steadying the ship with Wiaan Mulder, who chipped in with 27, and later consolidating with Bavuma. The captain’s commitment was especially commendable, with South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince later revealing that they had considered retiring Bavuma hurt at tea due to his injury. However, the skipper refused to leave the field, determined to see his team through.

As Day 4 looms, the Proteas remain within striking distance of a monumental victory. Yet, memories of past heartbreaks in ICC knockouts linger, and the challenge now is to remain composed and focused. The final steps are often the hardest, especially when burdened by history.