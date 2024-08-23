"...felt like losing someone from family": Kuldeep Yadav on demise of this legendary cricketer

Kuldeep Yadav who is in Australia along with his family visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where he posed with Shane Warne's statue outside the stadium. Kuldeep Yadav's trip to Australia came just a few months before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic: X/@imkuldeep18)

Star Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently revealed that the death of Australian spin legend Shane Warne two years ago felt like the loss of a family member to him. The Indians always believed that there was a strong connection between them.

Kuldeep Yadav who is in Australia along with his family visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where he posed with Shane Warne's statue outside the stadium.

"Shane Warne was my idol, and I had a very strong connection with him. I still get emotional when I think about Warnie, it feels like I've lost someone from my family," Kuldeep Yadav said.

He, however, did not elaborate on his equation with the legend, who died of a cardiac arrest while on a holiday in Thailand in 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav's trip to Australia came just a few months before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The iconic test series between India and Australia will kick start on November 22 in Perth. The series promises a stunning display of Test cricket as it will be a five-match affair between the two cricketing giants.

"I am looking forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and we're anticipating a great cricket contest between Australia and India this year," he said.

Kuldeep, who has had an excellent couple of years since making his comeback from the knee injury, also visited the Cricket Australia (CA) headquarters and had an online interaction with CEO Nick Hockley. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans.

"India cricket fans always support the team around the globe, and I am confident they will come in big numbers for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially during the Boxing Day Test," Kuldeep said.

The MCG will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26.

Kuldeep Yadav will also feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024. He will represent "Team A" which will be led by Shubman Gill.

(With PTI Inputs)