Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway. Pics/AFP

New Zealand pacer and Test captain Tim Southee feels that Kane Williamson and Devon Conway will not miss a lot of cricket for the side even after turning down their central contracts.

Kane Williamson, Finn Allen and Devon Conway recently opted out of New Zealand's central contracts.

Speaking at the sidelines of the recent CEAT Cricket Awards on Wednesday, Tim Southee said, "Yeah, I think that is decisions (country versus franchise cricket) that each individual board are taking into account So at this stage, obviously the franchise leagues and the franchise world is growing. It would be nice to see the international [boards] and the leagues working together in some way because, especially Test cricket, I think for a lot of players is still the pinnacle of the format."

"I guess it is the way that cricket is going and then the amount of T20 leagues that are popping up. To look at it from Kane and Devon's point of view, they are still committed to New Zealand cricket, and we have got nine Test matches coming up. So they are committed to those Test matches. So as far as the Test side is concerned, it is not too dissimilar. They are still going to be there even though they don't have a New Zealand contract."

"I do not have the answers. Right now, I do not think many people do. So I think it is about working out what is best for each individual board and their players. New Zealand Cricket seem to think that is the best way for the next 12 months. I do not think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand. So for them to have the flexibility in doing that, but still also be committed to New Zealand, which I think that is where the casual playing agreement comes in," concluded Tim Southee.

Conway signed a casual agreement like Williamson, making himself available for the international series except for Sri Lanka's white ball matches as the veteran will be featuring in the SA20.

Devon Conway has made himself available for New Zealand's nine upcoming matches and will also participate in the warm-up matches before the Champions Trophy 2025. The "Black Caps" will play an ODI tri-series before travelling to Pakistan for the ICC's event.

Conway and Allen joined Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne to opt out of the central contract.

In June, Williamson declined the central contract for the 2024-25 year but emphasised his long-term commitment to the Blackcaps.

With 358 appearances for the Kiwis in his decorated career, the 33-year-old opted out of the contract list and white-ball captaincy in a bid to extend his international career. He will also be playing for Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the third season of SA20 next year.

New Zealand's schedule for the 2024-25 season would not be hectic as the Kiwis have minimal bilateral series commitments till the January window.

But Williamson will remain available for the eight World Test Championship matches that New Zealand will engage in a bid to once again play in the final, which will be played next year at the Lord's in June.

In November end, New Zealand will play the first Test of the three-match series against England on home soil.

(With ANI Inputs)