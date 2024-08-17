Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says NZ’s Amelia Kerr

I think playing at World Cups, playing India is always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that are supporting them

Amelia Kerr, New Zealand women’s all-rounder, believes playing against India in the World Cups is her favourite cricketing challenge. Amelia has played starring roles in New Zealand’s recent ODI wins over India, especially in the 2022 ODI World Cup at home, where she hit a half-century and took 3-56 with her leg spin.

“I think playing at World Cups, playing India is always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that are supporting them. And spin is key for them. “The ability to play spin well, especially in sub-continent conditions, I think that’s a great challenge. And they’ve got some world-class [players], so I think for me that’s a key match-up and playing them is always a challenge,” said Amelia on the ICC 100% Cricket Superstars video.

