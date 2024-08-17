Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge says NZs Amelia Kerr

Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says NZ’s Amelia Kerr

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

I think playing at World Cups, playing India is always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that are supporting them

Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says NZ’s Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr

Listen to this article
Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says NZ’s Amelia Kerr
x
00:00

Amelia Kerr, New Zealand women’s all-rounder, believes playing against India in the World Cups is her favourite cricketing challenge. Amelia has played starring roles in New Zealand’s recent ODI wins over India, especially in the 2022 ODI World Cup at home, where she hit a half-century and took 3-56 with her leg spin.


“I think playing at World Cups, playing India is always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that are supporting them. And spin is key for them. “The ability to play spin well, especially in sub-continent conditions, I think that’s a great challenge. And they’ve got some world-class [players], so I think for me that’s a key match-up and playing them is always a challenge,” said Amelia on the ICC 100% Cricket Superstars video.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new zealand indian womens cricket team india world cup sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK