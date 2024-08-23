India's wrestlers are competing in 29 medal events at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men's freestyle wrestling and nine in women's freestyle. So far, India has earned a total of six medals in the U17 World Wrestling Championships. It includes two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi

Mansi Lather (Pic: X/@ani_digital)

Listen to this article U17 World Wrestling Championships: Women wrestlers shine as India secures four gold medals x 00:00

India's women wrestlers continued to raise the national flag high at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships as the side managed to clinch four gold medals.

For India, Mansi Lather (women's freestyle 73 kg), Pulkit (women's freestyle 65 kg), Neha Sangwan (women's freestyle 57 kg) and Aditi Kumari (women's freestyle 43 kg) secured gold medals, as per Olympics.com.

So far, India has earned a total of six medals in the U17 World Wrestling Championships. It includes two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi in greco-roman's 110kg and 51kg, respectively.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships are being played at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in Amman, Jordan. They started on August 19 and will be running till Sunday, August 25.

In the U17 World Wrestling Championships, the matches are taking place in all disciplines, men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's freestyle with each of them offering medals in 10 different weight categories. Four medals per weight category are being awarded.

India's wrestlers are competing in 29 medal events at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men's freestyle wrestling and nine in women's freestyle.

At last year's championships, India had secured one gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, making it 11 medals.

Indian wrestlers at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2024 Men's freestyle: Shivam (45kg), Harsh (48kg), Kartik (51kg), Jaiveer Singh (55kg), Sitender (60kg), Sagar (65kg), Nishant Ruhil (71kg), Vevik (80kg), Sunny (92kg), Jaspooran Singh (110kg)

Greco-Roman: Kedar Kamble (45kg), Bikash Kacchap (48kg), Sainath Pardhi (51kg), Samarth Mhakave (55kg), Gaurav (60kg), Anuj (65kg), Sachin Kumar (71kg), Nishant Phogat (80kg), Lucky (92kg), Ronak Dahiya (110kg)

Women's freestyle: Bala Raj (40kg), Aditi Kumari (43kg), Shrutika Patil (46kg), Muskan (53kg), Neha Sangwan (57kg), Rajnita (61kg), Pulkit (65kg), Kajal (69kg), Mansi Lather (73kg).

(With ANI Inputs)