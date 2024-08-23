Breaking News
Nine-year-old girl raped in Ambernath, one held
Mumbai potholes, roads to be fixed before Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC
Congress protests in Mumbai, demands JPC probe
ABVP condemns ban on Progressive Students Forum by TISS
After over 10 days of protests, MARD calls off strike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Delhi police have withdrawn security of women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat

Delhi police have withdrawn security of women wrestlers: Vinesh Phogat

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Vinesh had reached the Paris Olympic final but was disqualified from the Games for being overweight ahead of the gold medal bout

Delhi police have withdrawn security of women wrestlers: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Delhi police have withdrawn security of women wrestlers: Vinesh Phogat
x
00:00

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday said that the Delhi police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are set to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Delhi court.


Vinesh and several other wrestlers including her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, who is wife of Bajrang Punia, had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation.



Also Read: Djoko eyes high 5!


The Delhi police had lodged an FIR and then filed a chargesheet against the BJP leader in the case. The next hearing in the case is on Friday. “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court,” Vinesh tweeted and tagged @DelhiPolice and Delhi and National commissions of women.

Vinesh had reached the Paris Olympic final but was disqualified from the Games for being overweight ahead of the gold medal bout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK