Lakshya Sen. Pic/Getty Images

I watched the Paris Olympics with keen interest, expecting a much better performance from India. Like every patriotic Indian, I felt elevated when our national anthem played as Abhinav Bindra (2008) and Neeraj Chopra (2021) stood with their respective gold medals on the podium. The national anthem being played before the hockey games gives me goosebumps too.

Not being a fan of larger-than-life heroic stories that focus on escapism, I prefer realistic movies.

Lessons from the Mahabharata

However, I do take lessons from our ancient scripts like the Mahabharata. In it, Arjuna was the most skillful warrior with all the weaponry to win a war, but lacked self-belief, mental toughness and ruthlessness while fighting against his cousins, the Kauravas. Krishna gave him the mental training lesson on the battlefield and convinced him to fight and defeat his opponents, who were siding with adharma. Another brave warrior, Abhimanyu — Arjuna’s son — was not as skillful in battle craft, but had the courage to fight against many warriors alone and was ultimately martyred.

Applying this to the Indian Olympic contingent, everyone involved, including the support staff, should ask themselves: Were they as brave as Abhimanyu, courageous to take on anyone? Did they train to be as skillful as Arjuna? Did the coaches cover all bases and act like Krishna in preparing them to be battle-ready in all aspects of the sport?

Can everyone involved, from the players, the top of the Indian Olympic Association to the Sports Minister, stand in front of a mirror and say that they made a honest, hundred per cent effort to win a medal at this Olympics? If the answer is yes, then the defeat is honourable, and they need to work harder next time. But if the answer is no, and someone manipulated their way, then the sport’s harsh lesson of there being no shortcuts to success comes to the fore.

Unfortunately in our country, failures receive more sympathy, and today’s sportspeople, like politicians, are smart enough to hide behind that sympathy. We Indians should learn to respect those who ruthlessly pursue their goals and fight till the end. Such individuals should be applauded, even if they fail to win or could have won a better medal. A desire and hunger instead of a wish makes a true champion.

Calling for accountability

I saw the media briefing of the legendary Prakash Padukone and agree with his views in the wake of lacklustre performance by India’s shuttlers. Prakash took a tough stance, saying it was high time the players learned to withstand pressure, take responsibility, and deliver results, as they were receiving significant support from everyone, including the government.

I watched the talented Lakshya Sen play Viktor Axelsen (semi-final), where he should have been ruthless, but ultimately lost to a more ruthless competitor, who went on to win gold. Sen then suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Lee Zii Jia (bronze-medal match) despite being in an advantageous position at the start in both games, as his opponents showed more hunger to win.

Sen seemed like the next badminton hero who could take the game forward, inspiring many young shuttlers, just like Sunil Gavaskar or Kapil Dev did for cricket. Prakash’s comments may have upset those who are content with mediocre performances from a player who has the ability to win gold. Sometimes a rap on the knuckles at the right time is required and if a mirror is shown by a legend, it should be taken as constructive criticism. Those who accept constructive criticism, prosper. Lakshya, better pluck next time, please.

I messaged Prakash telling him that he’s doing a fantastic job and understood that he could feel helpless sitting on the sidelines.

I’m an ardent hockey fan and before I took up cricket, I watched many matches at the Bombay Hockey Association stadium inspired by my uncle Harcharan Singh Boparai, who was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team. I loved the way our boys played in Paris, against all odds. Credit for the revival of Indian hockey must also go to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Odisha government sponsors the India hockey team). He is soft-spoken, keeps a low profile and has never sought credit. Hats off to you, sir.

Determined to do better

Our medal-winners were all humble in their success and seem hungry to better their performances next time. Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals, showed maturity beyond her age in her interactions with the media. And our super athlete, the darling of India, Neeraj Chopra, won a silver medal, but is determined to better his performance. Neeraj’s mother showed that she has a heart of gold when she said that even the gold medal-winner (Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem) is also like her son. It reflects the upbringing of our javelin superstar.

