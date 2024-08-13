India clinched six medals overall with three in shooting as Manu Bhaker became the first ever athlete from the country post-Independence to earn two podium finishes in a single edition of Olympics

Abhinav Bindra

Listen to this article "We have a lot to be proud of": Abhinav Bindra on India's shooting campaign x 00:00

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra believes there was a scope of “more conversions” for Indian shooters at the Paris Games but overall it was a campaign which they should be proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT

India clinched six medals overall with three in shooting as Manu Bhaker became the first ever athlete from the country post-Independence to earn two podium finishes in a single edition of Olympics.

Also Read: "Rohit can play for two years, Virat with his fitness can compete for five years", feels Harbhajan Singh

Manu Bhaker (left) and Sarabjot Singh during their 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match v South Korea recently. Pic/Getty Images

Alongside winning a bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol, Manu grabbed another bronze in mixed 10m air pistol shooting with Sarabjot Singh as her teammate. India got another bronze when Swapnil Kusale finished third in the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Paris.

“There have been misses, but everyone has fought well,” Bindra told Jio Cinema.

“Outcomes are important, but more than that, it’s about seeing how you’ve improved as a nation in terms of performance. If you look at those elements, we’ve performed better than before. We’d like to see more conversions to medals, but we have a lot to be proud of,” he said.

Bindra praised Manu for patching up with coach Jaspal Rana and for working in tandem for her success. “He [Rana] is a treasure trove of knowledge, a hard taskmaster and that’s a good thing. I had coaches I loved and ones I severely disliked but found a way to work with them.

“I credit Manu for having patched up with Jaspal after a difficult couple of years, which is normal in a coach-athlete relationship. Athletes are sensitive people, and when we’re under pressure, that sensitivity heightens,” he explained.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Bindra said Manu’s success in Paris was a story of resilience. “She’s taught everyone about resilience, how to sail well, and bounce back from disappointment,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever