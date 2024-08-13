Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Red ball cricket, you really need these two guys to play a little bit more than what people are asking. You need experienced cricketers to nurture the talent that is coming up,” he said

Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

"Rohit can play for two years, Virat with his fitness can compete for five years", feels Harbhajan Singh
Former India great Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli with his supreme fitness can easily survive the rigours of international cricket for another five years while Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will last at least another couple of years.


“Rohit can easily play for two more years. You never know with Virat Kohli’s fitness, you can see him competing for five years. He is probably the fittest guy in the team,” Harbhajan told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.



“You ask any 19-year-old competing with Virat (on fitness). Virat will beat him. He is that fit. I believe Virat and Rohit have a lot of cricket left in them and it is entirely up to them. If they are fit enough, they are performing and the team is winning, they should continue to play. As simple as that,” the man with 700 plus international wickets said.

Harbhajan believes that Test cricket is one format where you need both of them. “Red ball cricket, you really need these two guys to play a little bit more than what people are asking. You need experienced cricketers to nurture the talent that is coming up,” he said. 

