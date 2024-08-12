CAB chief Snehasish Ganguly delighted to have wicketkeeper-batter back for state cricket

Wriddhiman Saha (Photo: ANI)

Wonder who is more excited. India stumper Wriddhiman Saha, 39, all set to adorn Ranji Trophy colours again after representing Tripura in 2022-23 and 2023-24, or Snehasish Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. Be that as it may, Saha’s presence will bolster the Bengal team which will look to excel in the national championship after last season’s retirement of Manoj Tiwary.

“Wherever I play, I always give my hundred per cent. I have no chance of playing for India now. I will be available to play for Bengal [fully],” said Saha at a media conference here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ganguly remarked: We were looking for an experienced cricketer like Wriddhiman. We are happy to have him back.” Bengal take on Uttar Pradesh first up on October 11. Saha first represented Bengal in Ranji Trophy in 2007-08. His last game for the eastern state was the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy final which Saurashtra won in Rajkot.