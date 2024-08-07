"Played like a champion": Harbhajan Singh lauds Indian hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat against Germany in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian hockey team was quick off the blocks with their relentless attacking approach which earned them a series of penalty corners

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed the Indian men's hockey team for putting up a stunning effort against Germany in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Harmanpreet (7') and Sukhjeet Singh (36') netted a goal each for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18'), Christopher Ruehr (27'), and Marco Miltkau (54') found the back of the net for the Germans.

"Not the right result for us @TheHockeyIndia in the semifinal against Germany. But we are proud of our boys. They played like a champion throughout the tournament. We love you guys," Harbhajan wrote on X.

Ahead of their bronze medal match, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished luck to the Indian hockey team.

"Proud of each and every one of you on the Indian Hockey Team. You played a superb game. Keep your heads held high - best wishes for the upcoming bronze match," Rahul wrote on X.

The Indian hockey team was quick off the blocks with their relentless attacking approach which earned them a series of penalty corners.

Harmanpreet Singh converted the fourth one in the 7th minute to give India a well-deserved lead. This goal marked his eighth in the tournament.

Germany began the second quarter strongly, matching India in the early exchanges. Within the first three minutes, they earned a penalty corner, which Gonzalo Peillat converted in the 18th minute to level the score.

Germany eventually led but India equalised, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. With the score tied, both teams intensified their attacks, frequently testing each other's defences. Despite the increased efforts, neither team could break the deadlock, and the third quarter ended with the score level at 2-2.

In the fourth quarter, Germany started making swift passes to break into India's defence but Sanjay made a solid save to prevent the opposition from taking a lead.

However, Germany continued their relentless attacks and finally broke through in the 54th minute when Marco Miltkau scored after receiving an assist from Teo Hinrichs on the left flank. This goal eventually proved decisive, as Germany won the match 3-2 to make it to the final.

(With ANI Inputs)