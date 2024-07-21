Harbhajan Singh takes up boxing as he swaps for a day with boxer Vikas Yadav

Harbhajan Singh questioned the selection panel for the recent Sri Lanka series. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's exclusion from the squads led Harbhajan to take to X

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

In an episode of Jio Cinema's "When Athletes Pick Up Another Sports", former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and boxer Vikas Yadavs chose each other's profession. With just a week left to the start of the Paris Olympics 2024, the former Indian spinner traded his cricket ball for boxing gloves. On the other hand, Vikas Yadav got a cricket bat.

Following Yadav's intense lesson in counter-attacking, Singh reflected on the intricate strategy behind boxing, comparing it to a cerebral game of chess.

"Today, I realised that boxing is a highly scientific sport. It's not just about throwing punches - there's a lot of strategy and thinking involved. It's just like chess - you must strategically choose your punches and simultaneously defend yourself," Harbhajan told Jio Cinema.

Yadav tested Singh's reflexes, challenging him to a drill of catching two boxing pads in rapid succession. Singh, rising to the occasion, successfully caught the pads fourteen times out of twenty, leaving Yadav thoroughly impressed. "I know that after ten attempts, people tend to get tired and miss the simplest of catches, but he has done a lot better than some of our Indian boxers!"

Turning the tables, Singh challenged Yadav's six-hitting prowess, and the boxer smashed two sixes off him in an over. "This is the first time I've applauded a batter hitting my deliveries for sixes, because we are not competing but celebrating each other. It was amazing to see his 'never die' attitude - even though it wasn't his game, he still took on the challenge. Champions like these can never lose.

Also, Harbhajan Singh questioned the selection panel for the recent Sri Lanka series. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's exclusion from the squads led Harbhajan to take to X.

"Hard to understand why @yuzi_chahal @IamAbhiSharma4 @IamSanjuSamson are not part of the Indian Team for Sri Lanka 🙄", Harbhajan Singh wrote on X. Taking to X:

Hard to understand why @yuzi_chahal @IamAbhiSharma4 @IamSanjuSamson are not part of the Indian Team for Sri Lanka 🙄 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 19, 2024

The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is set to begin from July 27, followed by the three-match ODI series from August 1.

(With ANI Inputs)