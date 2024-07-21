"Would like to thank all coaches in Olympic sports": Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to express his views remembering his childhood coach Achrekar Sir. A guru is considered an important person in one's success. People come to see their gurus and give them gifts as per their abilities

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished the coaches head to the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Paris Olympics is set to start on July 26 till August 11. India will look to improve their medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which included a gold, two silver and four bronze medals.



"Guru Purnima is the day we thank our gurus for their deep commitment to making a difference in our lives. Today, I remember and thank Achrekar Sir for the difference he made in my life. Achrekar Sir was a Dronacharya awardee for his contributions to cricket. His dedication to the sport and his players was unparalleled. Just like him, many coaches are working tirelessly towards the betterment of sports in India," the former cricketer wrote on X.

"With the Olympics approaching, I would like to thank all coaches in Olympic sports for their dedication and inspiration. The nation is deeply thankful for your contributions. My best wishes to all the coaches and their players at the Paris Olympics," the 51-year-old added.



The belief behind this is that respecting the gurus on the day of Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of taking the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi.

Today, i.e., on the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious. Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

A guru has special importance in this worldly life. This is the reason why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by people of the Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh religions. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave the first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day.

(With ANI Inputs)