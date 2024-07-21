Noah Lyles wins last 100m before Olympics in London

British champion Louie Hinchliffe was fourth in 9.97sec, while Zharnel Hughes had to be content with sixth (10.00) behind Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.97)

Noah Lyles celebrates winning the men’s 100m final in London on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Noah Lyles set himself up perfectly for the Paris Olympics by haring to a personal best in winning the 100m at Saturday’s Diamond League meeting.

In the last sprint before the Olympics, Lyles was relatively quick out of his blocks and tore down the track at London Stadium to win in 9.81 seconds. Importantly, he easily held off a clutch of rivals he would expect to come knocking in Paris and now looks like the sprinter to beat in the French capital.

“That was fun,” said Lyles. “I could have had a better start. The transitions were great and coming away with a personal best. “I wanted a faster time but I had the wind. After building my confidence and getting through 2021, this has been what I prayed for and what I wanted.”

Turning to the Paris Olympics, Lyles added: “I’m going to win, it’s what I always do. I’m getting faster every week.” Once the American, who won the 100-200m golds at the Budapest world championships last year, got going, there was no doubt he would win. South African Akani Simbine timed a season’s best of 9.85sec in second, while Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo rounded out the podium in 9.88sec to match his own national record.

British champion Louie Hinchliffe was fourth in 9.97sec, while Zharnel Hughes had to be content with sixth (10.00) behind Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.97).

