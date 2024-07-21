India archery, rowing teams land in Paris

While archery and rowing contingents checked in at Paris Games village on Friday, the Indian men’s hockey team will arrive on Saturday from the Netherlands, where it was undergoing its final preparation

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang on Saturday informed that archery and rowing contingents are first from the country to check in at the Games village and said the athletes are eager to begin their campaign at the sporting extravaganza.

