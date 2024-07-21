Expecting three medals from wrestlers: Yogeshwar Dutt

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 July,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

India will have a six-member wrestling contingent in Paris where the mat competition will begin on August 5

Yogeshwar Dutt

London Olympics bronze winner Yogeshwar Dutt is confident that wrestling will yet again fetch India a medal at the Olympic Games and the number could be more than one if the grapplers get a favourable draw.


India will have a six-member wrestling contingent in Paris where the mat competition will begin on August 5.


Only Aman Sehrawat (57kg) could qualify in the men’s section but the women put up a strong show by qualifying in five of six Olympic weight divisions. Only 62kg is missing from the list.

India have not missed a wrestling medal since 2008 Beijing Games where the legendary Sushil Kumar won a bronze.

“A lot will depend on the draw. If India get a favourable draw, then I am expecting three medals,” Yogeshwar Dutt told PTI Videos on the sidelines of an AIFF event.
“In the last four consecutive Olympics, we got medals from Wrestling. So I hope, wish & pray the fifth time in a row, wrestling will bring medal for the nation,” said Yogeshwar.

