Yogeshwar Dutt criticises exemption given to six protesting wrestlers by IOA ad-hoc panel

Yogeshwar Dutt (Pic: AFP)

London Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday launched a scathing attack on the IOA ad-hoc panel for exempting six protesting wrestlers from Asian Games and World Championship trials.

The IOA ad-hoc panel on Thursday reduced the upcoming Asian Games and World Championship selection to a one-bout competition for six protesting wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian and Jitender Kinha. The wrestlers will now be only required to beat just the winners of the trials to seal their places in the Indian teams for the two prestigious events.

The panel also assured the six wrestlers that their one-bout trials will be conducted in August, as requested by them.

Dutt, who is a BJP leader, said the panel had done injustice to the junior wrestlers of the country by taking such a step.

"I don't understand what criteria the ad-hoc panel has followed in deciding about the trials, and that too for all six wrestlers," Dutt said in a video, he posted on twitter.

Dutt, who was part of the six-member oversight committee tasked by the sports ministry to initially probe the sexual harassment charges against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said if the panel had to grant exemptions for trials then there were several other deserving candidates.

"Ravi Dahiya is an Olympic silver medallist and also CWG gold medallist, Deepak Punia is CWG gold medallist, Anshu Malik is a World silver medallist, Sonam Malik is also there along with many more (achievers).

"I don't understand why these six wrestlers have been given the exemption. This is absolutely wrong. This was not done even in the previous WFI set up."

The 40-year-old Dutt, who also won two CWG gold medals, urged other wrestlers to raise voice against this injustice.

"I request all greco roman, men's free style and women wrestlers to raise their voices (against this discrimination). I am not asking you to protest. Keep working hard but raise your voice through media, write letters to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, Sports Minister and IOA.

"Never in the history of Indian wrestling such a step has been taken. Even if they sent teams without trials, top team was picked. Exemptions have been given in the past but that was not for everyone. Only the outstanding performers and in-form wrestlers (were considered).

"These (six) wrestlers are away from the mat for the last one year, so this is wrong," he said.

